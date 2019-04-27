The Federal Government has condoled with the family of the General Manager of the National Theatre, Dr Stella Oyedepo, who died in a road accident.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said her death has created a huge vacuum in the ecosystem of the nation’s creative industry.

He made the remark on Friday when he led the top management staff of the ministry on a condolence visit to the husband of the deceased, Dr Hezekiah Oyedepo, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

“We were all shocked and short of words but we must just accept what God has destined to happen,” Mohammed was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi.

He added, “But the good side is that Dr Oyedepo left a big imprint in the national ecosystem of the creative industry within the one year that she spent as the CEO of the National Theatre.

“We will continue to remember her enthusiasm, passion and her resolute decision to move the National Theatre and the creative industry as a whole to the next level.”

The minister informed the family that he has formally communicated the news of Dr Oyedepo’s death to the President and the Federal Executive Council.

He asked them to take solace in the fact that her legacy in creativity transcended the boundaries of the country.

Mohammed said, “I am glad that what she has done has gone beyond the shores of this country because when we hosted the 61st United Nations World Tourism Organisation Meeting (in Abuja), I think we gave every delegate this decorative kola, which was a product of her creativity.”

He, therefore, commended the husband of the deceased for his strength of character and faith, even as he mourned the loss of his wife.

The minister prayed that God would grant repose to the soul of the late GM and give her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his response, Dr Oyedepo said the death of his wife was the biggest tragedy that has befallen the family.

He described her as his companion, confidante and partner for life who would be sorely missed by the family.

The deceased’s husband, however, noted that as a Christian, he was taught to always give thanks to God in every situation.

The elder brother of the husband and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for the family and the repose of the soul of Dr Oyedepo.

