A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, has described the demise of the mother of a former of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as a great loss to the state.

Omolafe, representing Akure South and Akure North Federal Constituency, in the lower legislative chamber, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure by his Media Aide, Mr Micheal Adeyeye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaja Muyinat Mimiko died in the early hours of Saturday in her hometown, Ondo at the age of 88.

“The demise of Madam Muyinat Mimiko is a glorious home call of an irreplaceable matriarch.

“I wish to commiserate with former Gov. Olusegun Mimiko and the entire family on the passage of their matriarch.

“The death of mama is indeed a great loss, not just to the Mimiko family, but the entire state.

“We can all attest to the fact that mama lived a fulfilled and exemplary life and this is worthy of emulation,” the lawmaker said.

He added that the deceased would be greatly missed for her motherly role, timely advice, support and consistent prayer for the Mimikos and the state at large.

“Mama has left an indelible mark and she indeed lived for mankind. There is no gainsaying that God has blessed Ondo State through the fruits of her womb,” he said.

Omolafe prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

– Dec. 14, 2019 @ 20:29 GMT |

