MORO’A community in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Saturday, described the death of Dr Yakubu Bityong as a “huge loss” to the land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bityong, who represented Kaura Constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, from 2011 to 2019, died on Friday night in Kaduna at the age of 56 years.

The National President, Moro’a Development Association (MDA), Mr Daniel Gaggah, told NAN in Kaduna, that the deceased was one of the illustrious sons of the land.

Gaggah said that Bityong had contributed immensely to the development of Moro’a land, adding that his demise had created a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“I received the news of his demise with great shock and I immediately reflected on his developmental activities in the land.

“He was a dependable son, who was interested in every development agenda of the land and contributed his quota to the best of his ability.

“He was the kind of committed and respected sons that we need to move our community forward.

“We have lost an icon that will be difficult to replace.

“It is really sad, but we thank God for everything and pray that God will raise others like him,” he said.

NAN reports that Bityong was born on July 6, 1963 in Matuak Rimi, Moro’a Chiefdom in Kaura local government.

He had a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Health Education which he obtained from the University of Maiduguri.

He later on obtained Master’s, and Doctorate degrees in Sport Management from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was a Board Member, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority from 1999 to 2003.

He was also commissioner in the state’s ministries of Youths and Sports, Non-Governmental Organisation, and Special Duties between 2003 and 2010

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 16:22 GMT /

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)