REP. Femi Bamisile, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), says Nigeria will miss the wealth of experience of the former governor of old Ondo State, late Bamidele Olumilua.

Bamisile, in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, described the death of the elder statesman as a ‘colossal loss’ to the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olumilua died in his country home at Ikere-Ekiti on Thursday at the age of 80.

According to Bamisile, the former governor was a forthright, disciplined, God-fearing and patriotic Nigerian hero, who had contributed his quota to the development of Ekiti and Nigeria as a whole.

The lawmaker also described Olumilua as one of the stabilising factors of the APC Elders’ Forum in Ekiti with an unbiased judgmental tendency.

“Some of the achievements of Olumilua’s regime as a governor of old Ondo State between January 1992 and November 1993 were testimonies to his selfless service to the society,” he said.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, Ekiti people, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, and Nigeria as a whole, Bamisile prayed God to grant the late politician eternal rest.

He, however, charged the immediate family to take solace in God and advised them to protect the legacy, especially the good name left behind by the octogenarian.

