Tinubu mourns Tunde Braimoh

THE All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over the death of the member, representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon. Tunde Braimoh.

Braimoh was Chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security of the House. He died in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness and his remains were buried same day in accordance with Muslim rites.

In a condolence letter to Speaker Obasa, Asiwaju Tinubu said he was shocked and distressed by the news of Brimoh’s death.

“Indeed, it was one piece of news that rendered me and certainly all those who knew him and what he stood for, momentarily numb and speechless. This is one death too many in such a short space of time. As mortals, we can only submit to the sovereignty of Almighty Allah,” he said.

According to him, “Hon. Braimoh was not just a political ally, he was a dyed-in-the-wool progressive.

He devoted his talents, resources, and life to the service and wellbeing of not only the people of Kosofe but Lagosians at large.

“He was an eloquent and intelligent lawmaker, an astute local government chairman, a resourceful intellectual, and a loyal party man.”

He said Hon. Braimoh played a significant role in the fight for the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“He played his part in ensuring good governance in Lagos State and brought panache to the political space in Nigeria. He will be sorely missed.”

The former Lagos governor said the best epitaph “we can write on his grave is to continue to pursue the welfare and wellbeing of the majority of our people

Irrespective of status, ethnicity and religion. We must continue to do our best to free our people from poverty, disease, and danger.”

He added: “We give gratitude to God that he lived a purposeful life. My prayer is that the Munificent Allah shower mercy upon him, reward his good deeds, and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus.”

In another letter, the APC leader also commiserated with the Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, over the loss.

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 11:15 GMT |

