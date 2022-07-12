Peter Okoye announces release of new P-Square singles

Hits: 3

NIGERIAN music stars, P-Square, have announced that their upcoming singles will be out in four days.

This was announced by Peter Okoye, who is one-half of the popular singing twin brothers.

“2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 will be announced in 4 days’ time! And of course it’s coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your playlist and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason,” Okoye better known by the stage name Mr P said in a tweet.

Their fans on Twitter who have been anticipating the release have reacted. See some of the reactions below:

@Mozez simply wrote, “I can’t wait bro, love is the greatest.”

@Traditionaliat said, “Glad to hear this announcement! I have been waiting patiently for @rudeboypsquare to dream so that Psquare can drop another banger since most of Psquare’s hit songs always came through him by firstly dreaming about it before heading to the studio to kill it.”

@Mekury99 said, “We wait patiently, been one of your hard die fans and will remain. can’t get your songs off my playlist because I believe they are so tempting and should remain there forever.”

@Sharoneagle wrote, “I trust you two….just last week I was playing some of your old albums. You guys are just incredible. Every song was a hit far and wide. Love you guys.”

P-Square is a Nigerian music duo consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produce and release their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label.

-Daily Trust

KN