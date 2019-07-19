Photo News Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting 0 6 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Governor Emeka Ihedioha welcoming Pascal Dozie and Charles Ugwu to the first Imo Stakeholder meeting on TSA and pension reform at the Ahiajoke Convention Centre, Owerri, Imo State, yesterday. (Visited 7 times, 7 visits today) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News : Faces at Nduka Obaigbena’s Birthday Photo News: Fayemi, Ex-Finance Minister and AFDB Boss at Investment Forum Photo News: Governor Fayemi, Osinbajo, Gen. Abubakar with Chief Osoba Photo News: Fayemi with 74- year old widow in his office Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG Photonews: Zenith Bank at Africa Investors’ Conference PHOTO NEWS: Zenith Bank donates office building to Nigeria Immigration Service Photos: Police deploy K9 Component of Operation Puff Adder Photo: FUTO Student wins SPE’s Petrol Quiz Competition Photos: US Congressional Inquiry into Igbo Situation in Nigeria Fayemi inaugurates new commissioners/special advisers Fidelity Bank announces 60 Millionaires under GAIMs Season 3 Promo