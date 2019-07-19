Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting

Governor Emeka Ihedioha welcoming Pascal Dozie and Charles Ugwu to the first Imo Stakeholder meeting on TSA and pension reform at the Ahiajoke Convention Centre, Owerri, Imo State, yesterday.
