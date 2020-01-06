Photo News Photo News: Faces at Yeyesorun Adeniyi 70th birthday celebration 0 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Yeyesorun Adeniyi cutting the birthday cake Yeyesorun Adeniyi Tola Adeniyi and Yeyesorun Adeniyi Tola Adeniyi and his wife Yeyesorun Yeyesorun with family and friends Group photograph Yeyesorun with family and friends 4 Yeyesorun with family and friends 3 Yeyesorun with family and friends 2 Yeyesorun and other dignitaries Yeyesorun and her husband cutting the birthday cake (Visited 2 times, 2 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News: Shell honoured as Vantage Screen is Unveiled Photo News: Betty Akeredolu receives Tribune’s Platinum Faces at the Realnews Seventh Anniversary Lecture #Realnews2019Lecture Photo News: Atiku sues Presidential Aide Photo: 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum opens in Yenagoa Photo News: Ekiti PDP chairmen join APC Photo News: SNEPCo at First Lagos International Shipping Expo Photo News: Fayemi with Fayose at Son’s Wedding Photo News: Fidelity Bank bags Best Bank SME Award PHOTO: Top Tier Launch The Leading Upstream Compa Photo News: T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson Photo: Olagunju receives UNILAG Distinguished Alumni Award