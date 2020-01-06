Photo News: Faces at Yeyesorun Adeniyi 70th birthday celebration

0
2
Yeyesorun Adeniyi cutting the birthday cake
Yeyesorun Adeniyi cutting the birthday cake
Yeyesorun Adeniyi
Yeyesorun Adeniyi
Tola Adeniyi and Yeyesorun Adeniyi
Tola Adeniyi and Yeyesorun Adeniyi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tola Adeniyi and his wife Yeyesorun
Tola Adeniyi and his wife Yeyesorun
Yeyesorun with family and friends
Yeyesorun with family and friends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Group photograph
Group photograph
Yeyesorun with family and friends 4
Yeyesorun with family and friends 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeyesorun with family and friends 3
Yeyesorun with family and friends 3
Yeyesorun with family and friends 2
Yeyesorun with family and friends 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeyesorun and other dignitaries
Yeyesorun and other dignitaries
Yeyesorun and her husband cutting the birthday cake
Yeyesorun and her husband cutting the birthday cake
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR