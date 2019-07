KAYODE Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor, welcomes 74-year- old widow, Leah Ogundipe to his office in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday. The Governor had extended an invitation to the woman, after she expressed her predicament during a phone in programme featuring the Governor.

July 5, 2019

