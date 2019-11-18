Photo News: Fayemi with Fayose at Son’s Wedding

0
2
R-L: Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; the newly wedded couple, Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose and father of the groom/former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi in Lagos...on Saturday.
R-L: Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; the newly wedded couple, Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose and father of the groom/former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi in Lagos...on Saturday.
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi with his predecessor in office and father of the groom, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose in Lagos..on Saturday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi with his predecessor in office and father of the groom, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose in Lagos..on Saturday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi with his predecessor in office and father of the groom, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose in Lagos..on Saturday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi with his predecessor in office and father of the groom, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose in Lagos..on Saturday
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR