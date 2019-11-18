Photo News Photo News: Fayemi with Fayose at Son’s Wedding 0 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber R-L: Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; the newly wedded couple, Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose and father of the groom/former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi in Lagos...on Saturday. Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi with his predecessor in office and father of the groom, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose in Lagos..on Saturday Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi with his predecessor in office and father of the groom, Chief Ayodele Fayose; during the wedding ceremony of Tomiwa and Oluwakemi Fayose in Lagos..on Saturday (Visited 6 times, 6 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News: Fidelity Bank bags Best Bank SME Award PHOTO: Top Tier Launch The Leading Upstream Compa Photo News: T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson Photo: Olagunju receives UNILAG Distinguished Alumni Award President Buhari Visits Shell’s Booth at the 25th NES in Abuja Valedictory Service for Adekunle Photo News: Unity Bank MD visits Governor Seyi Makinde FMBN Visit Gov Makinde Sanwo-Olu, his wife, other dignitaries at ceremony to mark 100 Days in office Photo News: Captain Obiageli Ikejiaku-Adelana with Governor Willie Obiano Photo News: BusinessDay CEO Apprentice – Closing Gong Ceremony Photo News: A Day At the Exchange