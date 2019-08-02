Photo News Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team 0 4 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Social Development Specialist, Cindy Ijeoma Ikeaka; Consultant, Olusesan Makinde; Practice Manage, Senait Aaaefa; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Senior Special Development Specialist, Michael Ilesanmi; and Team member, Reginal Uche Okonkwo; during the Governor’s meeting with the World Bank Team in Ado-Ekiti….on Thursday Social Development Specialist, Cindy Ijeoma Ikeaka; Consultant, Olusesan Makinde; Practice Manage, Senait Aaaefa; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Senior Special Development Specialist, Michael Ilesanmi; Team member, Reginal Uche Okonkwo; Ekiti State Commissioner for health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade during the Governor’s meeting with the World Bank Team in Ado-Ekiti….on Thursday Ekiti State Governor; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Practice Manager, World Bank Group, Senait Aaaefa; Senior Special Development Specialist, Michael Ilesanmi; during the Governor’s meeting with the World Bank Team in Ado-Ekiti….on Thursday (Visited 1 times, 4 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photos: Ihedioha leads Operation Clean Up IMO State Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting Photo News : Faces at Nduka Obaigbena’s Birthday Photo News: Fayemi, Ex-Finance Minister and AFDB Boss at Investment Forum Photo News: Governor Fayemi, Osinbajo, Gen. Abubakar with Chief Osoba Photo News: Fayemi with 74- year old widow in his office Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG Photonews: Zenith Bank at Africa Investors’ Conference PHOTO NEWS: Zenith Bank donates office building to Nigeria Immigration Service Photos: Police deploy K9 Component of Operation Puff Adder Photo: FUTO Student wins SPE’s Petrol Quiz Competition Photos: US Congressional Inquiry into Igbo Situation in Nigeria