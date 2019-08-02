Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team

Social Development Specialist, Cindy Ijeoma Ikeaka; Consultant, Olusesan Makinde; Practice Manage, Senait Aaaefa; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Senior Special Development Specialist, Michael Ilesanmi; and Team member, Reginal Uche Okonkwo; during the Governor’s meeting with the World Bank Team in Ado-Ekiti….on Thursday
Social Development Specialist, Cindy Ijeoma Ikeaka; Consultant, Olusesan Makinde; Practice Manage, Senait Aaaefa; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Senior Special Development Specialist, Michael Ilesanmi; Team member, Reginal Uche Okonkwo; Ekiti State Commissioner for health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade during the Governor’s meeting with the World Bank Team in Ado-Ekiti….on Thursday
Ekiti State Governor; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Practice Manager, World Bank Group, Senait Aaaefa; Senior Special Development Specialist, Michael Ilesanmi; during the Governor’s meeting with the World Bank Team in Ado-Ekiti….on Thursday
