Plateau fire service to train 45 officers on competency

The Director, Plateau State Fire Service, Mr Polit Caleb, says the service in collaboration with the National Fire Academy, Sheda, Abuja, is to train 45 fire officers for 16 weeks.

Caleb announced this at the opening ceremony of the first advance competency course held in Jos on Monday.

He said that the aim of the training as embedded in the broader mission of the state fire service was to build the capacity of the fire officers to be knowledgeable, innovative and creative in accordance with the qualities and ethics of the service.

“This training is designed and planed to meet the needs, wants and interest of the participants,” he said.

The director said that the service was more concerned about the participants’ “psychomotor skills which deals with ability to acquire knowledge, techniques and apply skills”.

He said the training course would meet international standards aimed at improving and equipping the trainees with requisite knowledge skills and techniques to manage fire disaster and other emergencies.

He, however, indulged the commitment, dedication, steadfastness and discipline of the trainees throughout the period of the training as awards would be given during the training.

Mr Abba Sunday, an instructor from National Fire Academy, said that the training would move the officer’s from basic operation level to tactical and strategic levels.

Sunday said that the trainees would be able to take responsibility to man incident command system effectively at the end of the training.

Participants who spoke with the Hews Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the training showed great enthusiasm.

Mr John James and Yusuf Gomam participants said that at the end of the training, they would be thoroughly equipped with knowledge and skills that would enable them to be proactive on the job.(NAN)

KN