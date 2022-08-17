Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Delta

THE Police Command in Delta says it has arrested three suspected cultists and armed robbers in Warri and recovered ammunition from them.

The spokesman of the state’s command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this on Wednesday in Warri.

The suspects are: Chukwuma Owoh, Ediri Ogendengbe and Alfred Kess.

He added that the trio were arrested nabbed on Aug. 5 by the Police operatives attached to the Quick Response Squad (QRS) of the command.

The spokesman explained that the operatives were on a stop and search duty in the Pessu neighborhood, Warri South Local Government Area when they intercepted the hoodlums in a tricycle.

“Upon search of the occupants, one locally made cut-to-size gun and four live Cartridges were recovered from them.

“The three suspects were immediately arrested. One of the suspects, Owoh confessed that he bought the gun from one Haruna in Hausa market in Warri.

“That he was on his way to Pessu in search of some Aiye confraternity cult members that attacked his younger sister,” he said.

He said that the suspect were currently in police custody, adding that investigation was ongoing.

Edafe said that Mr Ari Ali, Commissioner of Police in Delta has urged officers and men of the command to sustain the tempo and be polite and civil to members of the public while on duty.

“Incivility to members of the public will not be tolerated under my watch,” Ali said. (NAN)

A.I