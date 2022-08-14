Police investigate rape of one-year-old baby, murder of minor in Bauchi 

THE Police Command in Bauchi State has commenced investigation into the rape of an 18-month-old baby and murder of a 13-year-old girl in the state.

A statement by the Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil on Saturday in Bauchi, said a 59-year-old man has been arrested in respect of the rape.

He added that two suspects were also arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill the 13-year-old girl.

Wakil said that the mother of the baby, Nenkat Danladi, reported the rape case to Yelwa police station on Aug. 8.

The mother told the police that she met the suspect on her bed with her daughter at about 11:30 pm.

“After about 30 minutes, the nominal complainant discovered that the private part of her daughter was oozing blood.

“A team of personnel led by DPO Yelwa rushed the victim to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for medical examination. The suspect was arrested and an investigation has commenced in earnest,” he said.

On the 13-year-old girl who was found dead and her corpse burnt, the command spokesman said her father, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed of Mai’ari Arewa village, reported her disappearance to the Divisional Police Headquarters Alkaleri, on Aug. 4.

Wakil said that the complainant also mentioned two people he suspected might have a hand in the disappearance of the girl.

He said that the suspects were subsequently arrested and had allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to him, on interrogation, the principal suspect confessed that the missing girl was his girlfriend and was four-months pregnant.

The police spokesperson said the suspect further revealed that he conspired with the mother of the missing girl and his accomplice and took the victim to Gombe to procure an abortion.

He said that while in Gombe, they were assisted by a 50-year-old woman living in Jekada Fari area, where the victim was administered with some substances to cause miscarriage.

“Eventually on their way to Mai’ari village along Akko LGA Gombe State, the two aforementioned suspects strangulated the victim, consequently, the victim fell unconscious and gave up the ghost.

“In the same vein, burnt the body of the victim beyond recognition and buried her in a shallow grave at a nearby bush in Akko LGA, Gombe state.

“On the strength of that, preliminary investigation commenced; the scene was visited by DPO Alkaleri who evacuated the victim to General Hospital Alkaleri, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

Wakil said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Sanda, had directed that the two cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.

Sanda said police would remain relentless in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property, and assured that the public will be updated as the investigation unfolds. (NAN)

KN