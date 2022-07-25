Police recruitment based on merit, not politics, favouritism, says I-G

INSPECTOR-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba again restated unequivocally that the recruitment process of the Nigeria Police Force was merit-based and not favouritism of any kind.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the recruitment process comprises a physical screening of all applicants who expressed interest in serving with the force by filling the application form online without any charge attached.

He said applicants who met the legal requirements for the physical screening were subjected to a Computer-Based Test (CBT), set and organised by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Baba said after the CBT, successful applicants were also subjected to Medical Screening to confirm their fitness to take up the policing duty.

“Those who have successfully passed these processes are collated and an equal number of them, prioritising the best amongst them, per Local Government Area (LGA) are selected.

“The process ensures that only those suited for the job are amongst the final individuals from whom the required 10,000 are selected,” he said.

Baba said it was surprising and misinforming to read in some actions of the media that police recruitment was influenced and facilitated by some individuals to suit their interest.

The I-G said police recruitment process was not for sale neither can it be influenced by any individual for selfish reasons.

He pledged to continually intensify efforts in upholding the sanctity and standards of modern policing in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government said 40, 000 police officers were recruited in the last four years, in an effort to re-energise and improve the personnel of the force to tackle increasing security challenges in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known while declaring open a two-day retreat for Senior Police Officers in Uyo, on Tuesday.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Maigari Dingyadi, said the federal government also granted assent to the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Act and carried out an upward review of salaries and allowances of the rank and file, in a bid to boost the morale of the Force.(NAN)

