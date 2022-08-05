Policeman captured flogging man with cutlass detained at Force Headquarters

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the trial of PC Okoi Liyomo, a policeman caught flogging a man with cutlass in Cross River State.

Early this week, the social media was awash with the video of the policeman, using the side of a cutlass to flog an individual, which attracted the attention of the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force.

In a tweet, the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Liyomo met the IGP in Abuja on Thursday and will face trial over the incident.

He said, “PC Okoi Liyomo, the policeman who was caught in the viral video flogging one man with a cutlass in Cross Rivers State has been brought to the Force Headquarters Abuja. He met with the IGP today. The IGP has ordered for his trial. I await the outcome of the trial.

“We will update you asap. We still reiterate our commitment to sanitising the NPF, no room for nonsense, as we will not condone any act of lawlessness, unprofessionalism, corruption, harassment and incivility.”

-Daily Trust

KN