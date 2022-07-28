Policeman puts 15-year-old niece in family way

A policeman attached to Nasarawa State Intelligence Bureau has allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece who lives with him.

The State Chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Rabiatu Addra said yesterday in Lafia that a whistleblower told FIDA that the minor was repeatedly raped by her uncle, an inspector.

Addra said FIDA will ensure that the suspect is prosecuted.

She said, “On receipt of the information by the whistleblower, FIDA in conjunction with Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response team, mobilised police officers to get the suspect arrested.

“Our team with the police took the victim to the hospital and paid for her treatment but unfortunately she lost the six-month-old baby.

“The state ministry of Justice further paid the bill for a DNA test as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the real culprit.”

Rabiatu Addra said that the victim has been discharged from the hospital and reunited with her family.

Also, a man identified as Ojo Babatunde from Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has been arrested by police in Ekiti for impregnating his 15-year old step-daughter.

Police spokesman Sunday Abutu said yesterday in Ado-Ekiti that Babatunde was arrested by the Juvenile Welfare Centre, JWC, of the state CID.

The pregnancy is said to be four months old.

Abutu said the suspect blamed the devil for the act.

-The Nation

KN