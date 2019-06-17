A coalition of 91 political parties in Nigeria under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council on Monday said it would call a meeting next week to review the 30 recommendations of the European Union in its report on the 2019 general elections.

Among the issues to be reviewed is the recommendation about the increase in the participation of women in Nigerian politics.

The chairman of IPAC and national chairman of Progressive Peoples Alliance, Peter Ameh stated this when he received a delegation of European Union Observers Mission in Nigeria who monitored the 2019 general elections led by Maria Arena.

Arena said the report was the final report of the EU Election Observation Mission for the 2019 elections.

“Most importantly this report contains 30 recommendations for electoral reforms which we hope will contribute to national discussion on how to make elections better in the future in Nigeria”, she stated.

Ameh said, “IPAC is going to meet next week to review the EU recommendations and we are going to call a conference of all political parties and see if there are (things that) need to be added. You know there are diplomatic ties between EU and Nigeria; they will try to be careful not to make it look like they are interfering in the sovereignty of Nigeria to conduct its own affairs.” – Punch

– June 17, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT

