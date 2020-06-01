AMINA Katagum, Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on Social Investment Program (SIP), says additional 18,000 households will be enrolled under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in the state.

Katagum made the disclosure on Monday in Bauchi, while declaring open the training of 162 facilitators for the CCT enrollment.

Katagum said that 14 out of the 20 Local Government Areas ((LGAs) in the state would benefit from the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the benefitting LGAs are Alkaleri,Toro Tafawa Balewa,Gamawa, Zaki, Giade, Shira, Warji, Ganjuwa, Itas Gadau, Kirfi, Darazo, Dambam and Bogoro.

“The CCT National office in collaboration with the Bauchi state government will train 162 facilitators to enroll the 18,000 additional households in 14 LGAs across the state.

“With the 18,000 additional beneficiaries, the state will now receive N412, 990, 000,” she said.

Katagum reminded the participants to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines of COVID 19 while carrying out the assignment for which they were being trained.

She urged the facilitators to demonstrate commitment during the exercise to avoid mistakes.

In his remarks, the National Enrollment Officer, CCT, Mr Shiqfu Shimang, said that the training would enhance the capacity of the facilitators.

He said that each household would get an N5, 000 monthly stipend under the programme.

Responding on behalf of trainees, Mr Ahmed Toro, called on the state government to provide them with motorcycles to enable them to carry out the exercise diligently and reach communities with difficult terrains.

NAN

– June 1, 2020 @ 18:50 GMT /

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)