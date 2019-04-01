Adebule to inaugurate NAPPS Lagos secretariat April 17

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule, will on April 17 inaugurate the new permanent secretariat of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the state.

NAPPS President, Mr Wasiu Adumadeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the new secretariat building, which was acquired at a cost of N30 million, was located at Okota area of Lagos.

NAN reports that the association, which had been in existence for about 20 years, was formerly known as the Association of Proprietors of Private schools (APPS) before it metamorphosed to NAPPS.

Adumadeyin said that Dr Oladega Adebogun, Proprietor, Caleb University, would chair the occasion. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2019 @ 03:10 GMT |

