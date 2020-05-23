ALLEN Onyema, chairman, Air Peace Airline, has donated COVID-19 testing kits and medical items to Anambra State government in support of the fight against the pandemic.

The donated Items include 1,500 pieces of hand gloves, 5,000 face masks, 900 COVID-19 testing kits, 240 Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, 100 pieces of infrared thermometer and 250 head covers.

Presenting the items at Government House, Awka, Onyema, who was represented by his brother, Maxwell Onyema, also a lawyer, said that he was satisfied at efforts and measures installed by Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He noted that the donation was to encourage, compliment and support the government in the fight.

Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Paschal Agbodike, who was at the presentation, expressed gratitude to Onyema for answering the call from state government for support in the fight.

He described the gesture as show of love toward the entire people of Anambra.

Vincent Okpala, commissioner for Health, who received the items on behalf of Government, described Onyema as a good-hearted philanthropist.

He thanked him for the kind gesture and for always supporting the government, whenever the need arose.

Okpala pointed out that all the donations received so far had helped government to successfully fight the spread of the pandemic and reassured that it would continue to make judicious use of all the donations.

– May 23, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT /

