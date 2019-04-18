THE government of Anambra State has condoled with the family of Anthony Igboka, a former lawmaker, who was assassinated by unknown gunmen on April 16.

Igboka was reportedly shut dead at Oye Nimo Market Square in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Governor Willie Obiano, who was represented during condolence visit by Nkem Okeke, his deputy, expressed dismay at the death.

The governor directed the state Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“We cannot have such, happening in our state now, especially when efforts have been made at ensuring security of life and property of Ndi Anambra.

“I believe that they will be apprehended and brought to justice soon,’’ Obiano re-assured.

The governor, then, condoled with the wife of the deceased and his children, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Our prayer is that those alive will continue to live in peace.’’

Obiano, however, reassured the people of Anambra of maximum security in the state during Easter celebration and beyond.

Tim Ibida, the member representing Njikoka II Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, described death of former member of the House as unfortunate, because it had put the entire state in distress.

Ibida noted that Obiano had instructed security agencies in the state to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

He urged them to remain prayerful, especially this mourning period.

Tony Igboka has held key positions in the state, including being former chairman, Njikoka Local Government Area and a two-time president-general of Nimo Community.

Apr. 18, 2019 @ 18:17 GMT

