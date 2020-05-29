GADE Community in Nasarawa state has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule over his developmental strides in the last one year in office which they say have had direct bearings on the lives of people of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the President, Gade Development and Cultural Association (GADECA), Mr Danladi Ibn-Umann, and made available to newsmen in Keffi on Friday.

The statement said that Gade people underscored the pragmatic achievements so far recorded by Sule’s administration which cut across all facets of life.

According to the statement, Gade People in Nasarawa State are highly appreciative of the giant strides of the governor and associate themselves fully with the policies and programmes of the state government.

“The governor has done well in the last year, especially, in the areas of Education, Health, infrastructural facilities, youths and women empowerment as well as in roads and in investments.

“The policies and programmes initiated so far by the governor in the last one year have had a direct impact on the lives of the people of the state and we call for its sustenance,” the statement said.

Gade people assured Sule of their support and prayers to enable him to succeed in the task ahead of him.

The statement also called on the people of the state to continue to support Sule’s administration so that they would continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Ibn- Umann also assured the governor of Gade community’s readiness to continue to live in peace with their neighbours in the interest of development.

The association’s president assured the state governor of members of Gade’s readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearings on their living standards. (NAN)

