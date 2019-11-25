INTERNATIONAL anti-graft investigator Victor Uwajeh has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on its anti-corruption stance and the zeal to fight corruption in the country.

Uwajeh, UK based former presidential panel investigator said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He observed that the UK and U.S. are no longer choice destinations for money laundering due to a sustained collaboration against corruption among Nigeria and foreign anti graft agencies.

According to him, many politically exposed persons from Nigeria can no longer find the UK and U.S. attractive for money laundering.

“The scrutiny of the Nigerian anti-corruption agencies in collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies has put tremendous pressure on looters of Nigerian commonwealth to stay away from these jurisdictions,” he said.

Uwajeh, who also served as a consultant to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), called on anti-corruption agencies to sustain the current tempo in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said that the victory against corruption in Nigeria would impact positively on the lives of the citizenry.

He also urged relevant stakeholders to continue to expose corruption and corrupt practices and shun the vices at all levels.

“I have dedicated my life to expose corruption for a greater Nigeria and government must protect all anti-corruption fighters from blackmail and disgrace from corrupt persons,” Uwajeh said. (NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 16:07 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)