PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received representatives of the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who paid him `thank you’ for his efforts toward resolving the crisis facing the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the closed-door meeting, Bagudu said they also used the opportunity to officially present the newly inaugurated APC Caretaker Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, to the president.

He said: “This is a thank you visit Mr. President. I have in the delegation the brand new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum

“Others are members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee, representing the North-Central, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and myself.

“We thanked Mr President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place yesterday.

“Testimonials, news, commentaries, media reports from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday.’’

He said they also expressed appreciation to the president for including three members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum as members of the caretaker and national convention committee of the party.

The affected governors in the committee include the Chairman of the caretaker committee, who is also the governor of Yobe; the governor of Niger, Abubakar Bello, and the governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola.

Bagudu said the governors also commended the president for all the gains that had been made “under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership’’.

According to him, the country is more food secured and the economy, despite the challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2016 recession, is doing better than most countries in similar situation.

“Accountability has increased tremendously, we are hearing of security gains on daily basis in all parts of the country and those are what Mr President campaigned upon.

“And Nigeria has one of the most robust responses to the Coronavirus pandemic, all because of his thoughtful, imaginative and patriotic leadership.

“At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni,’’ he added.

The emergency NEC meeting on June 25 had adopted all the recommendations by President Buhari and appointed the governor of Yobe as Caretaker National Chairman, while Sen. Akpan Udo-Edehe was appointed Caretaker National Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Governors of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, and that of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

