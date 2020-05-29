THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the achievements of Gov. Dapo Abiodun led administration in Ogun in the areas of education, health, agriculture, social services and infrastructure in the last year.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday while felicitating with the governor on his 60th birthday.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) joins other progressives across the nation, well wishers and the good people of Ogun to felicitate with Abiodun on his 60th birthday.

“On this momentous occasion, our great party is particularly delighted that the governor has been walking his talk and fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of Ogun in spite of lean resources.

“From the records of his performance in the last one year, the governor has made remarkable strides in the education, health, agriculture, social services, and infrastructural sectors of the state without much fanfare,” he said.

He expressed hope that the governor would redouble his efforts at leaving lasting legacies after his stewardship in office for the benefit of the present and future generations in the state.

“We wish the governor many more years of exemplary leadership and services to Ogun in particular and Nigeria in general,” Issa-Onilu said. (NAN)

