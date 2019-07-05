AS Supreme Court gives its judgment on the Osun State governorship election today, both the All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party are concluding various spiritual interventions to have a favourable verdict.

Since notice of the judgment was made available to the parties in the matter, both the APC and the PDP had been organising prayer sessions.

Apart from the political parties that were preparing for the day, it was also observed that corps members in the state did not attend their weekly Community Development Service meetings on Thursday, a development not unconnected with the panic heralding the judgment.

When contacted on why the weekly corps members meetings were cancelled, the Public Relations Officer, National Youth Service Corps in the state, Funmi Okundaye, said the meeting were cancelled “for security reasons.”

Findings by our correspondent showed that shortly after the judgment date was made public, PDP members had embarked on 21 days fast and prayers.

Besides, an internal memo circulated among members of the party sighted by The Punch also revealed that members had begun a seven-day praise-singing starting from Friday, June 28.

The memo directed that the praise session would hold between 12 and 3am daily to seek the face of God ahead of the judgment.

Also, the ruling APC had organised prayer sessions in nearly all the nine federal constituencies across the state.

Speaking in one of the prayer sessions held in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo Otin Federal Constituency on Tuesday, Supervisor for Information, Mr. Lani Baderinwa, urged APC members to disregard the purported celebration by members of the opposition, describing it as “hopeless and deceitful.”

Baderinwa said the party was confident of victory because it won the September 22 and 27 governorship election.

But the state secretary of the PDP, Prince Bola Ajao, urged members of the party to prepare for governance because it won the governorship election, adding that the Supreme Court would affirm the party’s mandate in its judgment.

“We are hopeful; we are confident and we are prayerful. We have a good case and we believe the Supreme Court will give us justice. Our members should prepare for governance,” Ajao said.

In a chat with our correspondent, Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, APC, Kunle Oyatomi, said the party was hopeful of a sound victory.

He said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola won the last September election and expressed confidence that the mandate given to him would be affirmed by the Apex Court.

