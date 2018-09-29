APC Presidential primaries: Odeh, others commend large turnout of voters in Benue

FORMER Minister of State, Niger Delta, Dr Sam Odeh, has commended the large turn out of voters in the state during the presidential primaries to affirm the candidature of president Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Odeh told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Friday in Makurdi that the exercise was peaceful and orderly in Otukpo where he voted at Otukpo township Ward 3.

“The exercise was peaceful, so many people turned out to cast their votes; it was by affirmation. The president is popular amongst our people and I am convinced he will win overwhelmingly in Benue.”

He said Buhari’s second tenure would set the country on the path of economic recovery and prosperity.

A governorship aspirant, Mr Benjamin Adanyi, also told NAN that the exercise was peaceful in Makurdi where he voted at 2 p.m exactly.

“The election was by affirmation, it was peaceful and there was a large turn out at the modern market council Ward where I voted. I am sure the president will win in this state; no doubt about that.”

Adanyi also expressed hope that he would floor his opponents on Sunday at the governorship primaries and work toward achieving victory for the party in the state.

Former commissioner of Information and a party stalwart, Mr Lawrence Onoja Jr, however, said the organization of the polls was not “too coherent in Ohimini Local Government Council but we were able to carry out the exercise”.

On his part, the APC chairman for Makurdi Local Government Council, Mr Terkula Akanyon, said the entire voting process was devoid of friction adding that it was an indication of the bright fortunes of the party in the state.

Results of the polls were yet to be declared by the returning officer in the state, Sen. George Akume.

NAN reports that the ongoing NLC strike partially affected the early commencement of the exercise as primary schools slated to serve as local government headquarters for the exercise had been locked by labour officials.

However, they were later opened for the conduct of the exercise across the state.

(NAN)

– Sept. 29, 2018 @ 12:58 GMT |

