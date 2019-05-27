WOMEN Aspirants Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun 21 days fasting and prayer to help usher in President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

National Leader of the forum Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi told newsmen in Abuja on Sunday that the fasting and prayer was to facilitate the removal of any obstacle that could hinder the President’s second term inauguration on May 29 in Abuja.

Eshanumi also said that the fasting and prayer was to make God to grant the President the good health, strength, and wisdom needed to lead the country to the next level.

“It is indeed a difficult task that our President has taken the bold step toward freeing this country of corruption.

“We APC women have vowed to be with him at all times in the quest for a Nigeria of his dream.

“We also want to use this medium to urge and plead with the President to implement his promise that women will form a larger portion of his administration when he is sworn in for a second term.

“Elections have come and gone and we are moving forward.

“We are holding Mr President to his words after he promised us at the banquet hall that he will ensure that a larger per cent of women work with him in his second term,” Eshanumi said.

She urged Nigerian women irrespective of their party affiliations to join in the fasting and prayer for God to grant the President the wisdom to lead.

Mrs Ann Agom-Eze, senatorial aspirant in Ebonyi South urged the Buhari to ensure that women got at least 35 per cent of appointments in his second term.

Agom-Ever said that doing so would make women relevant in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

“We have been talking about marginalisation of the women and all we are now asking for is to remain relevant in the scheme of things after doing so much to see that Mr President is reelected.

“When women are carried along in governance, a lot of things work especially as it concerns dealing with security challenges in our country.

“I believe that when women are carried along as mothers, things work out for the better,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is a gathering of all female political aspirants who contested different elective positions on APC’s platform either during the primaries or the general election but failed to scale through.

