THE Senate Committee on Appropriation on Thursday failed for the second time, to lay the report of the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N8.83 trillion before the Senate in plenary.

The item was neither listed on the Order Paper for Thursday, nor was the it mentioned by any of the lawmakers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the committee was on April 2, given between April 9 and 11, to lay the report for possible passage on April 16.

The second deadline was given when the committee failed to meet up with the first deadline of April 2.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, had at the time, said that less than 10 committees out of over 60 had submitted their budget reports to it, and urged the Upper Chamber for an extension, which it still failed to meet.(NAN)

– Apr. 10, 2019 @ 19:12 GMT |

