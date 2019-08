The eighth batch of five Ministers Designate that took oaths before President Muhammadu Buhari In Aso Rock on Wednesday are Osun- Rauf Aregbesola, Oyo- Sunday Dare , Plateau- Paulen Talen , Rivers- Rotimi Amaechi and Sokoto- Maigarai Dingyadi. – The Nation

– Aug. 21, 2019 @ 13:09 GMT |

