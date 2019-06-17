EBELE Okpaleke, former Catholic bishop of Ahiara Diocese, conducted commendation service as remains of assassinated Anthony Igboka is buried at Nimo, Njikoka LGA, Anambra State.

Igboka until his death was President-General, PG, Nimo community, when he was gruesomely murdered on April 16, at Oye Market, Nimo.

The bishop in a homily at Assumption Catholic Church, Nimo condemned the wickedness meted out to the deceased, describing it as unwholesome.

“Endeavour to shun evil and radiate goodness at all times for you to obtain mercy from God. The perpetrators of such dastardly act cannot go free, unless they repent and atone for their sins,’’ he said.

Okpaleke said that there was need to always call to mind and uphold the sixth commandment that states, “thou shall not kill’’.

He, then, called for cleansing of the land in order to atone for the sacrilege.

Okpaleke enjoined the family of the deceased to to put their hope in God and safe guard the legacies of the departed for posterity.

Governor Willie Obiano prayed God to grant the deceased eternal repose, urging the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Obiano was represented by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, secretary to the state government, SSG.

The governor enjoined the widow not to despair but rather put her trust in God so as to be able to steer affairs of her family.

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, who attended the funeral, told newsmen that he was dismayed by the assassination of the late president general, describing his death as an act of wickedness.

“Igboka was a man of valour and of great repute.’’

Obi, prayed God to grant the immediate family and the entire Nimo community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, attended the funeral. Some other dignitaries including Senators Uche Ekwunife and Victor Umeh also attended.

