Kano State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to intervene and ensure the adequate water supply at the Kano metropolis.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Alhaji Lawal Husaini (PDP- Dala) during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa on Wednesday.

According to Lawal, the shortage of potable water has seriously affected the people of Dala, Gwale, Nasarawa, Tarauni, Ungoggo and Kumbotso Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“Inadequate supply of potable water has pushed the people of the affected areas into a serious hardship, to an extent that they have to go far to fetch water.

“Apart from the distance they walk in search of the potable drinking water, the people use to spend hours on the queues before they are able to get the water.

“Therefore, on behalf of my other colleagues from the affected LGAs, I am calling on the State Government to as a matter urgency intervene on the matter,” he said.

Also contributing, Alhaji Umar Gama (PDP-Nasarawa) said in Dakata area, even boreholes cannot be dug due to the bad conditions of the land.

In his contribution,Mr Mudassir Ibrahim (PDP-Kumbotso) said that he received series of complaints from his constituents on the issue.

“In the Naibawa area, the water they get from time to time is not good for their health, therefore they appealed to the state government to look into the issue,” he said.

After a series of deliberations by the lawmakers, the house unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to intervene.

The house also screened and confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Idris Garba as a Commissioner, and member of the state Executive Council. (NAN)

