The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised aspiring politicians to avoid engaging political godfathers in their political activities.

The organistion said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the organisation’s Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju.

“We call on aspiring politicians to understand the pitfalls of shortcut to success through anointment by political godfathers,” the organisation said.

According to the organisation, the desire to rule at all cost has led to the adoption of political godfathers, who commit enormous financial resources to aspirants’ political pursuits.

The organisation also described President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision not to anoint a successor after his tenure as revolutionary.

“This points to a leader that wants to improve on the democratic culture he met on coming to office.

“Nigeria’s democracy cannot flourish and grow in an atmosphere of godfatherism, political interference and imposition of candidates on the electorate,” the organisation cautioned.(NAN)

_AUG 02, 2019 @19:33 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)