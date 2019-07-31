ACTIVIST lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of troops deployed to Azaghene community in Ekemor Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State over alleged infractions.

The Nigerian Army (NA) had last week deployed troops to the community in search of a soldier said to have gone missing following an attack that left two of his colleagues dead.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairman Peoples Alternative Forum (PAF), Falana in a statement co-signed by the group’s Secretary Eze Naagu called on the Bayelsa State Government to institute a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate allegations of rape, looting, dislodging of residents including the traditional ruler Royal Highness Awame Festus Oru and burning of properties against the troops.

He reminded the army that it had no powers to take the laws into its hand, warning that the issue should not be treated with levity as was the case of Odi, Zaki Biam and Gbaramotu communities of Bayelsa, Benue and Delta States respectively.

He said: “While we condemn the brutal killing of the two soldiers and the kidnap of another soldier by unidentified criminal elements, we urge the Army authorities to withdraw the armed troops that are illegally occupying the community.

“Since the Nigerian Army has no power to take the law into its hands the search for the missing soldier cannot be a justification for chasing away the people of Azaghene community after destroying their houses and other valuable properties.

“Having regards to the facts and circumstances of the unfortunate killing of the two soldiers and the reprisal attack on the community by the Nigerian Army we hereby call on the Bayelsa State government to institute a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the civil disturbances and recommend appropriate monetary compensation for all the victims of the egregious human rights abuses in the Azaghene community.

“Unlike the soldiers who destroyed Odi in Bayelsa state, Zaki Biam in Benue State and Gbaramotu in Delta State who were treated as sacred cows; the armed troops who invaded Azaghene last week and unleashed mindless attack on unarmed people should be fished out and prosecuted. “Otherwise, the barbaric military invasion of communities in Nigeria will continue under the pretext of searching for missing soldiers,” he said.

Efforts to get reaction from the Nigerian Army were abortive as spokesman Sagir Musa, a Colonel, ignored messages sent to him. – The Nation

– July 31, 2019 18:15 GMT

