A People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governorship hopeful, Anthony George-Ikoli has stressed the need for gubernatorial aspirants in the state to be judged by their records of performance in public and private sector.

George-Ikoli who served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa State told journalists in Yenagoa on Thursday after a closed door meeting with some notable PDP leaders in the state that he was in touch with every segment of the Bayelsa society and PDP national political office holders.

‘’The party must present the best for the November Governorship Election. It is so important that the best man emerges. They know I am the best,’’ he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria listed his achievements in the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice.

‘’When I was in office, I was instrumental to the decongesting of courts and the establishment of the first prison in Bayelsa. We made the judiciary very comfortable, friendly and independent. The support that the executive brought to the judiciary will be intensified. The magistracy as the first ladder of contact with the people will be strengthened. We have a very challenging environment. Some High Courts will be relocated from Yenagoa. Brass High Court is sitting in Yenagoa. It is a question of ensuring that the physical facilities are there to make the judges stay in the out stations. When I was in office, I began the process of ensuring that all deserving lawyers of Bayelsa receive further training. That would be intensified’’.

Aug. 24, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT

