SEN. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has described the duo of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state as forthright political leaders contributing to the development of Nigeria.

Adeola, in a statement to celebrate the two prominent Lagosians on their 58th and 55th birthday respectively, noted that both celebrators had contributed to the development of Nigeria over the years.

In the statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, on Thursday in Abuja, Adesola said the birthday celebrators were currently contributing to resolving challenges facing the nation.

“I am aware of your numerous interventions on the affairs of the nation and Lagos state by Your Excellencies particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can report that you have exhibited excellence in your management of a very novel occurrence requiring tenacity, insight, and fecundity,” Adeola stated.

The Senator wished the duo good health and divine wisdom to continue their contributions toward national development and humanity. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

