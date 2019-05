EMEKA Ihedioha has been sworn in as the sixth executive governor of Imo State. He was sworn in before a huge crowd at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi.

Ihedioha was sworn in at 11:01am, four minutes after his Deputy, Gerald Irona, took his oath of office and allegiance. – Punch

May 29, 2019

