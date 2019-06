SENATOR Ovie Omo-Agege has emerged as the Deputy Senate President of the Ninth Assembly.

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated his closest opponent Ike Ekweremadu a former Deputy Senate President and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. – Channelstv

June 11, 2019

