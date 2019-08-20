PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the ministers-designate to hit the ground running, bearing in mind that four years is not a very time to deliver on their targets.

He gave the directive on at the end of the two-day Presidential Retreat for ministers-designate, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Retreat ended at exactly 4:46 pm Tuesday after the rendition of the national anthem.

The President said although the Retreat had ended, the ministers work was just beginning, urging them to use the opportunity to meet the needs of the people whom they would be serving, who are anxiously hoping for a better quality of life.

