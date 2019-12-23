Buhari lauds Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Nigeria for it’s organizational excellence, which according to him resulted in great achievements recorded by the religious organization over the years.

Buhari, who was represented at the Jama’at’s annual 67th Jalsa Salana (conference) by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite praised the Jama’at for “spreading Islam in peace and being steadfast and committed in developing educational and health sectors.”

He further disclosed that “the government recognizes the enormous challenges facing the country but the government has geared efforts towards charting a new course for the nation by diversifying the economy and providing jobs for the people.”

At this year’s programme with the theme, “Effective Way of Calling people to Allah”, held at Jamia Ahmadiyya, Ilaro, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Secretary to the Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede congratulated the Jama’at for establishing Minaret University in Ikirun, Osun State, saying that this “worthy initiative should be emulated by other religious bodies.”.

He assured the gathering that he would always associate with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, noting that the Jama’at has been found to be “calling people to the way of Allah, deploying wisdom, strategic plan and knowledge.” It is because of this, according to him, that the Jama’at has recorded great successes.

The Vice President explained that anybody that preaches Islam must be devoted, knowledgeable about Islam and demonstrate love and sacrifice for humanity. ” You cannot preach to people you don’t know their history and culture. You have got to love all people, regardless of religious groups to which they belong demonstrably, you’ve got to call people to God with wisdom, strategic plan and sound knowledge,” he said.

In his remarks, Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, congratulated the Jama’at for sustaining the ethos of Islam. He promised to work with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and other religious organizations to ensure peace and tranquility reign supreme in the state. The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele also told the people that his government would continue to discharge the responsibilities of making life more abundant for the populace.

Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun State, also represented by his commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, AbdurRahman Badmus saluted the courage of the Jama’at in propagating Islamic teachings and fostering peaceful coexistence in the country.

He, however, admonished politicians to shun exploiting ignorant supporters to cause religious violence in the country.

