President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor for another five years.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate president, read the presidential communication seeking the confirmation of Emefiele for another term of five years in office. The Nation.

May 9, 2019 @ 14:24 GMT|

