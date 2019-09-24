THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Mandate Group in the United States has tackled those criticising President Muhammadu’s governance style, declaring that the president is fully in charge and in control of his administration.

According to Olajide Okuneye, the organizer of the group that gathered at the Nigerian House to counter-protests by supporters of the detained presidential candidate of the African Action Congress Omoyele Sowore, Nigeria was not isolated from problems happening across the globe. He maintained that that the President had shown leadership and capacity to tackle such challenges.

According to Okuneye, Nigeria’s closure of the border with Benin more than 30 days ago, followed by partial closures of its northern border with Niger had contrary to expectations, yielded positive results.

He added that before now the effect of the closure of border could not have been felt but for Buhari’s policy of ‘operation grow what you eat.’

He said: “Buhari knows what he is doing; he is is the best man for the job. Nigerians should be more patient because the problems of Nigeria cannot be solved in a twinkle of an eye; we must follow due process in tackling them. Before now, we could not boost of feeding ourselves but the borders in Nigeria have been closed for more than a month and we have not heard that the nation has collapsed. This is the real operation feed the nation; this is the real man feeding the nation. There are no two ways about it; he is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Supporters of Sowore have described Buhari’s administration as intolerant and incapable of tackling the numerous problems facing the nation.

The group who were joined by Opeyemi Sowore, the wife of the detained presidential candidate of AAC, demanded his release.

Opeyemi had spoken out against the continued detention of her husband by the Department of State Services.

The group chanted different slogans including “Free Sowore now”, “We are tired of killings”, “Stop the kidnapping”, “We in America want to go home but no place to call home, we tired of medical tourism”, “Freedom of speech is guaranteed under the constitution,” among others.

Meanwhile the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has demanded strict compliance and total respect for the rule of law by Nigeria Government with the release of Sowore.

“While we are not unaware of the severe consequences that poor compliance to court ruling have brought to Nigeria’s diplomatic image, we maintain and reiterate our position within the context of constitutional provisions that the sanctity and sanity of the rule of law must hesitation be upheld by ensuring prompt release of Sowore, his international passport and other political detainees who had as well secured the same court order.

“While we work to promote good governance in Nigeria, we must articulate our concerns that further delay or lack of compliance with the rule of law will do more damage to our image as a nation that may further thwart our democratic reputation before the international community and investors.

“We call on the government to ensure strict compliance with the court order to showcase its readiness to live by democratic value and portray the nation’s image in the right direction,” Executive Director, CISLAC ,Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani said in a statement.

