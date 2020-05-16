GOV. Ben Ayade of Cross River has disbursed N14 million to fund setting up of six micro projects across in communities in Calabar South Local Government area.

The benefitting communities are Edibe-Edibe and Ansa-Ewa, both in Calabar South Local Government area of the state.

At the cash disbursement ceremony on Saturday, Dr Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, said release of the fund was the implementation stage in the Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP).

Asibong said that the disbursement was the final point in the cycle after completing the rigorous process of appraisal and capacity building that qualifies every community to access the funds.

She explained that the project was based on request by the benefitting communities for support from the state government in the areas of electricity and potable water supply to boost development.

“The projects include: integrated LED streetlight system, concrete electricity pole erection, borehole and transformers to power the communities,” the commissioner said.

She commended Gov. Ben Ayade for paying the needed counterpart fund, being a requisite for World Bank’s support.

Asibong urged the benefiting communities to ensure prompt implementation of the projects in line with the global best practices.

The Chairman of the CSDP Board, Mr Tony Ikpeme, encouraged the communities to continue to make judicious use of the disbursed funds.

Ikpeme said that the Gov. Ayade-led administration would not rest on its oars in bringing development to the length and breadth of the state.

Also, Mr Fidel Udie, the Acting General Manager, State Community and Social Development Agency, appealed to the benefitting communities to carry out continuous supervision of the project until it was completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Etubom Efio Ita-Effiom received on behalf of Edibe-Edibe Community, while Mr Eyo Effiom-Henshaw received on behalf of Ansa-Ewa Community.

NAN

