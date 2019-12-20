An NGO, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, on Friday donated relief materials to 450 displaced households in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau.

Presenting the items separately to the beneficiaries scattered in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the two localities, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Gana, an Assistant Coordinator of the NGO, said the gesture was aimed at alleviating their sufferings.

According to Gana, the donation is supported by Mission 21, an international organisation.

The assistant coordinator also said that the gesture would enable the displaced persons to celebrate the Christmas with joy.

He added that the move would encourage the IDPs and make them feel loved and supported.

“As we all know, Christmas is a season of love and sharing with the less privileged ones in our society is very important

“So, we are here to give you these little items to enable you celebrate Christmas with the joy that comes with the season.

“We know that these items cannot be compared to what you have lost during the attacks, and the ones you couldn’t get because of your long stay in these camps.

“But with this donation, it simply means that we are with you; we feel your pains and our way of supporting and encouraging you,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were received separately by representatives of the displaced persons at the various camps.

The IDPs thanked JDPC for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to ameliorate their current sufferings.

NAN also reports that the items were distributed to displaced persons taking refuge at camps located at Ban and Heipang in Barkin Ladi, and the camp at COCIN Church in Bokkos

Items donated include: bags of rice, maize, beans, salt, cartons of seasoning, bathing and washing soups, cooking oil and blankets. (NAN)

Dec. 20, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT

