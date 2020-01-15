THE National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) have called for closer collaboration with Qatar, to fast track resettlement of displaced persons in the country.

Sen. Basheer Mohammed, NCFRMI’s Federal Commissioner, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri by Alkasim Abdulkadir, NCFRMI’s Head of Media and Strategy.

Mohammed made the appeal during a meeting with the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al-Mohannadi.

He said that the commission sought collaboration with Qatar on the reintegration of IDPs and refugees to facilitate the provision of durable solutions to persons of concern in the country.

“Nigeria currently has 2.4 million IDPs and 52,000 refugees, and the goal of the commission is to resettle and reintegrate one million IDPs and refugees with durable solutions in 2020,” Mohammed said.

He added that the visit to the Qatari Embassy was part of the commission’s drive to attract strategic assistance to address the hardship faced by persons displaced by conflict in the country.

Responding, Al-Mohannadi expressed willingness to partner with NCFRMI in the resettlement and reintegration of displaced persons and refugees in the country.

He said that the embassy would deploy an assessment team to appraise the needs of vulnerable persons in camps and host communities.

The commission planned to build prefabricated low-cost resettlement communities, schools, camps and establish skill acquisition centers for the empowerment of the vulnerable in accordance with international best practices. (NAN)

– Jan. 15, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)