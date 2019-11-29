THE Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) says it has concluded plan to inspect and verify 84 selected Federal Government projects across the country.

The Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Victor Muruako made this known in Abuja on Friday at a news conference on the proposed 2019 capital projects verification which will begin on Dec. 2.

Muruako explained that the projects were situated in the six geo political zones of the country.

He said some of the projects earmarked for verification include Extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Mohammed Airport runway, power evacuation project at Kashimbila dam and completion of control tower at Ilorin Airport.

Other projects are the additional car park at Makia, Kano, the police training school, Kaduna, rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual carriage way and completion of control tower and technical building at Benin Airport among others.

According to to him, 12 teams have been trained and would be deployed for the exercise in the six geo political zones.

Muruako added that two teams would be assigned to each of the zones to ensure effective and effcient verification.

The acting chairman noted that the essence of the exercise was to ensure that the projects were being executed inline with plan.

He said the team would also look into the benefits of Federal Government’s projects to citizenry adding that citizens’ participation in infrastructural development was important.

He further commended the present administration for completing some of the abandoned or uncompleted projects by previous governments. (NAN)

