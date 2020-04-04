THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that the Presidential Task Force has requested about 100 pick-up vans from the commission’s fleet to be deployed for contact tracing, surveillance/laboratory and infection prevention/control in six states and the Federal Capital Territory. Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, INEC, listed some of the states as Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Kano, and Rivers.

Okoye said in a statement made available to Realnews that the commission had also placed all its state offices nationwide on standby in case the PTF requests additional support to combat the pandemic. He said INEC was working with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and telecommunications service providers to assist in raising public awareness about the coronavirus pandemic by sending bulk messages to registered voters in a move similar to what it does for voter mobilisation.

“The PTF has requested about 100 pick-up vans from the commission’s fleet to be deployed for contact tracing, surveillance/laboratory and infection prevention/control in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, in the first instance,” he said.

Okoye explained that the short messages were adopted from the flyers/leaflets issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

