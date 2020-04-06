The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate shutdown of the Driving School Standardisation Programme’s portal in order to induce compliance on the suspension of Driving School Operation in Nigeria and further discourage generation of driving school certificates for trainee-drivers by proxy.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the directive is part of the Corps’ efforts to compliment all measures already put in place by both the Federal and State Governments to contain the rise of COVID-19 in Nigeria and also ascertain that no driving school is presently undergoing any form of training for trainee-drivers across the country.

Quoting the Corps Marshal, Kazeem said that the Corps is engaging a holistic approach in its attempt to ensure that the spread of the pandemic is completely halted against undue escalation, that is why it refused to stop at the suspension of the operations of driving schools nationwide alone, but went further to order the immediate shutdown of the DSSP portal to induce overall compliance. This and many other measures are directed at encouraging compliance on the stay at home and social distance directives of the Federal and State Governments.

While reiterating the Corps’ resolve to play its assigned roles in curtailing the global health issue, the Spokesperson however noted that the Corps regrets any inconveniences the suspension of the operations of driving schools and the shutdown of the DSSP portal could have on intending trainee drivers and the operators alike.

Concluding, Oyeyemi urged everyone affected to remain calm and bear with the prevailing situation as the contemporary directives issued are targeted at preventing them from contracting or spreading the virus.

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 8:49 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)