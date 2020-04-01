The Kebbi State Task Force Committee on prevention of coronavirus has intensified sensitisation of people to preventive measures to effectively curtail spread of the pandemic.

Mr Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Media, made this disclosure in a statement obtained by Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Chairman of the Committee and Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Jaafar Muhammed, as making the announcement in Birnin Kebbi while sensitising the public.

“In continuation of COVID-19 committee’s effort to sensitise people to preventive measures in the state, it had embarked on sensitisation and surveillance to ensure compliance with measures put in place by the state government.

“The aim of the sensitisation is to ensure that people comply with the directives of the state government on the precautionary measures put in place to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in the state,” the Commissioner said.

Muhammed also disclosed that Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo, had been designated as the isolation centre of COVID-19 in the state.

He stressed the need for the general public to strictly practice personal hygiene, environmental sanitation and social distancing. However, Kebbi State has not recorded any case of the pandemic so far. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

